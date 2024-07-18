BLT 1/5 Maintains Physical Fitness Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dylano Castellanos, a grenadier assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Iowa, performs pushups during a physical training competition aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the South China Sea July 18, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

