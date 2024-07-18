Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/5 Maintains Physical Fitness Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 3 of 5]

    BLT 1/5 Maintains Physical Fitness Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dylano Castellanos, a grenadier assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Iowa, performs pushups during a physical training competition aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the South China Sea July 18, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 08:48
    Photo ID: 8540197
    VIRIN: 240718-M-HY848-1019
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5 Maintains Physical Fitness Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/5 Maintains Physical Fitness Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    BLT 1/5 Maintains Physical Fitness Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    BLT 1/5 Maintains Physical Fitness Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    BLT 1/5 Maintains Physical Fitness Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    BLT 1/5 Maintains Physical Fitness Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Harpers Ferry
    Fitness
    Marines
    Readiness
    PT
    usmcnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download