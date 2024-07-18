Orient Shield 24 Electromagnetic Warfare

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joshua Stevens, Electronic Warfare technician with the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF), presents an American flag to Maj. Osahai, officer in charge of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Electronic Warfare, prior to Orient Shield 24 bilateral training as a symbol of strength and interoperability between U.S. and Japan Electronic Warfare forces at Aibano Training Area, Japan on July 18, 2024.



For more than forty years, Orient Shield has focused on the development and refinement of the JGSDF and the Theater Army’s efforts in the areas of bilateral planning, coordination, and interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpt. Jamie Cottrell)

