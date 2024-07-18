Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 24 Electromagnetic Warfare [Image 6 of 6]

    Orient Shield 24 Electromagnetic Warfare

    JAPAN

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jamie Cottrell 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joshua Stevens, Electronic Warfare technician with the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF), presents an American flag to Maj. Osahai, officer in charge of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Electronic Warfare, prior to Orient Shield 24 bilateral training as a symbol of strength and interoperability between U.S. and Japan Electronic Warfare forces at Aibano Training Area, Japan on July 18, 2024.

    For more than forty years, Orient Shield has focused on the development and refinement of the JGSDF and the Theater Army’s efforts in the areas of bilateral planning, coordination, and interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpt. Jamie Cottrell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 03:56
    Location: JP
