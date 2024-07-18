INDOPACOM Visits Guam

240719-N-ML137-1009 ADELUP, Guam (July 19, 2024) - U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, and Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, meet with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during a government roundtable at the Governor’s Complex, July 19. Paparo is visiting Guam to participate in the 80th liberation festivities as well as to meet with military leaders, government officials and service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

