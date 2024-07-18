Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDOPACOM Visits Guam

    ADELUP, GUAM

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    240719-N-ML137-1009 ADELUP, Guam (July 19, 2024) - U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, and Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, meet with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during a government roundtable at the Governor’s Complex, July 19. Paparo is visiting Guam to participate in the 80th liberation festivities as well as to meet with military leaders, government officials and service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 02:16
    Photo ID: 8539947
    VIRIN: 240719-N-ML137-1009
    Resolution: 6233x4160
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: ADELUP, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INDOPACOM Visits Guam, by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Guam
    U.S. Navy
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTFM)

