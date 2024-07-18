Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds are honored to represent nearly 700,000 active-duty, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and civilian Airmen across America and are deployed worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US