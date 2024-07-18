Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Holland 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds are honored to represent nearly 700,000 active-duty, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and civilian Airmen across America and are deployed worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 00:59
    Photo ID: 8539911
    VIRIN: 240719-F-WX052-1030
    Resolution: 4544x3367
    Size: 779.89 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Holland, identified by DVIDS

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

