    FLARNG Air Defense support ORARNG during JRTC 24-09 [Image 2 of 3]

    FLARNG Air Defense support ORARNG during JRTC 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard soldiers from 3-265th, Charlie Battery, Air Defense Artillery review the movement plan for the day during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation, at Fort Johnson, Louisiana on July 19th, 2024. While at JRTC, the soldiers from 3-265th, Charlie Battery, support the 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion with air defense capabilities. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 22:15
    Photo ID: 8539704
    VIRIN: 240719-Z-CX442-4489
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, FLARNG Air Defense support ORARNG during JRTC 24-09 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Kayla Fleshman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Defense Artillery
    ADA
    JRTC
    FLARNG
    ORARNG
    JRTC 24-09

