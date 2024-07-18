Florida Army National Guard soldiers from 3-265th, Charlie Battery, Air Defense Artillery review the movement plan for the day during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation, at Fort Johnson, Louisiana on July 19th, 2024. While at JRTC, the soldiers from 3-265th, Charlie Battery, support the 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion with air defense capabilities. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 22:15 Photo ID: 8539704 VIRIN: 240719-Z-CX442-4489 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.48 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLARNG Air Defense support ORARNG during JRTC 24-09 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Kayla Fleshman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.