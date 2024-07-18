NMFP’s continuous process improvement competition drives innovations in warfighter health readiness

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 18, 2024) Lt. Jonathan R. Wilson an audiologist for United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka conducts a simulated hearing exam. Wilson, a Simi Valley, California native, received the Other Process Improvement (OPI) category award for Naval Medical Forces Pacific Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) project competition by enhancing the U.S. 7th Fleet Ship Repair Facility’s Hearing Conservation Program (HCP). By implementing clear guidance, adding HCP items to the command check-in process, developing an HCP tracker, and creating an internal SOP, they raised compliance rates from 17 percent to 97 percent. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
