    927th ARW Citizen Airmen refuel RIMPAC 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    927th ARW Citizen Airmen refuel RIMPAC 2024

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Tech. Sgt. Megan Hatch, a boom operator assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, refuels a U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet over the Pacfiic Ocean as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 18, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 18:49
    Photo ID: 8539452
    VIRIN: 240718-F-EE215-1001
    Resolution: 4678x3341
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    This work, 927th ARW Citizen Airmen refuel RIMPAC 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

