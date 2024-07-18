927th ARW Citizen Airmen refuel RIMPAC 2024

Tech. Sgt. Megan Hatch, a boom operator assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, refuels a U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet over the Pacfiic Ocean as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 18, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton)

