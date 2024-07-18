Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    377 IG swears in new team members [Image 2 of 2]

    377 IG swears in new team members

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander, administers an oath to swear in new members of the 377 ABW Inspector General team at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 18, 2024. The oath ensures new members swear to accept the special obligations and responsibilities of the position freely, uphold the standards for Inspectors General, and perform duties without prejudice, bias or partiality, on behalf of the commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 13:44
    Photo ID: 8538651
    VIRIN: 240718-F-ST571-2006
    Resolution: 5566x3703
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377 IG swears in new team members [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    377 IG swears in new team members
    377 IG swears in new team members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oath
    swearing in ceremony
    377 ABW
    Inspectors General
    377 ABW IG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download