15th MEU Marine Buries his Father, Navy Veteran at Sea Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. William Clark, sergeant major of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Florida, leads a formation of Marines during a burial at sea ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 17, 2024. The ceremony was held for retired Navy Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Kevin Buckley, father of Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Gregory Buckley, the communications operations chief assigned to the 15th MEU, and a native of Carthage, New York. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

