U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jordan Lavigne with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and his Father Chief Warrant Officer 2 pose for a photo following his graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, July 19, 2024. The graduation ceremony is the last event and marks the successful completion of Recruit Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 13:41 Photo ID: 8538645 VIRIN: 240719-M-VW800-1496 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.98 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing the Legacy [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.