    Continuing the Legacy [Image 9 of 9]

    Continuing the Legacy

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jordan Lavigne with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and his Father Chief Warrant Officer 2 pose for a photo following his graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, July 19, 2024. The graduation ceremony is the last event and marks the successful completion of Recruit Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8538645
    VIRIN: 240719-M-VW800-1496
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

