CSAF visits RIAT

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin signs a t-shirt at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July 19, 2024. RIAT is the world's largest international airshow and highlights the value of U.S. force posture in Europe, demonstrates U.S. commitment to NATO Allies and European partners and reinforces NATO strength and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)
