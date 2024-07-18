Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th SFAB Advisors Participate in Combined Arms Rehearsal During JRTC VALEX [Image 12 of 12]

    4th SFAB Advisors Participate in Combined Arms Rehearsal During JRTC VALEX

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Advisors from Force Package 25-1E participate in a combined arms rehearsal (CAR) alongside simulated Allied forces, portrayed by role players, during JRTC rotation 24-09 at the Joint Readiness Training Center. Advisors focus on advising, supporting, liaising and assessing (ASLA) tasks to validate their readiness for future employment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 12:09
    Photo ID: 8538449
    VIRIN: 240717-A-FA429-8923
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.82 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, 4th SFAB Advisors Participate in Combined Arms Rehearsal During JRTC VALEX [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    SFAC
    SFAB
    4th SFAB

