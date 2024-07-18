4th SFAB Advisors Participate in Combined Arms Rehearsal During JRTC VALEX

Advisors from Force Package 25-1E participate in a combined arms rehearsal (CAR) alongside simulated Allied forces, portrayed by role players, during JRTC rotation 24-09 at the Joint Readiness Training Center. Advisors focus on advising, supporting, liaising and assessing (ASLA) tasks to validate their readiness for future employment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 12:09
|Photo ID:
|8538449
|VIRIN:
|240717-A-FA429-8923
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
