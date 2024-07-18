Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Savatt Production Plant Barstow Tour [Image 3 of 3]

    Col. Savatt Production Plant Barstow Tour

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Colonel Russell Savatt, base commanding officer, joined the teams at Production Plant Barstow and 1st Force Storage Battalion for an onboarding tour at Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on July 17.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 10:50
    Photo ID: 8538237
    VIRIN: 240717-M-XD809-8506
    Resolution: 5644x3763
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Savatt Production Plant Barstow Tour [Image 3 of 3], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Savatt Production Plant Barstow Tour
    Col. Savatt Production Plant Barstow Tour
    Col. Savatt Production Plant Barstow Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #usmc #mclbbarstow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download