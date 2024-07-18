Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo District Welcomes New Commander

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, attends a reception with his family following a change of command ceremony, Buffalo, New York, July 18, 2024. Burnham took command of the district from Lt. Col. Lyle Milliman, who had been with the district for over three years. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 07:46
    VIRIN: 240718-A-MC713-2015
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    change of command
    Buffalo DIstrict

