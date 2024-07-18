Buffalo District Welcomes New Commander

Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, attends a reception with his family following a change of command ceremony, Buffalo, New York, July 18, 2024. Burnham took command of the district from Lt. Col. Lyle Milliman, who had been with the district for over three years. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024
Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US