CLR-37 Beach Bash

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, compete in a cardboard boat race during a beach bash at Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, July 12, 2024. The purpose of the beach bash was to increase morale and build comradery amongst fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

