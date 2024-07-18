Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLR-37 Beach Bash [Image 10 of 10]

    CLR-37 Beach Bash

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, compete in a cardboard boat race during a beach bash at Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, July 12, 2024. The purpose of the beach bash was to increase morale and build comradery amongst fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 20:35
    Photo ID: 8537110
    VIRIN: 240712-M-RE828-1022
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-37 Beach Bash [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Thomas Vu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLR-37 Beach Bash
    CLR-37 Beach Bash
    CLR-37 Beach Bash
    CLR-37 Beach Bash
    CLR-37 Beach Bash
    CLR-37 Beach Bash
    CLR-37 Beach Bash
    CLR-37 Beach Bash
    CLR-37 Beach Bash
    CLR-37 Beach Bash

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Beach
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download