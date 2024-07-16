Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area [Image 26 of 33]

    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Work on new fencing in the 200 block is shown July 18, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A fencing project was completed to be around three buildings on the block as part of Fort McCoy's Mission Training Complex so buildings have additional security measures during training exercises on post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 17:18
    Photo ID: 8536847
    VIRIN: 240718-A-OK556-3524
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area [Image 33 of 33], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area
    Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Mission Training Complex
    simulations training area
    200 block fencing project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download