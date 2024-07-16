Flights 459-471 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation Parade

More than 500 Airmen assigned to Flights 459-471, graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, July 17-18, 2024. Colonel Jennifer Anderson, individual mobilization augmented to the Commander, 37th Training Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Daniel Cruz)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024