Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild AFB Conducts No-Notice Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection [Image 2 of 3]

    Fairchild AFB Conducts No-Notice Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing sprint towards a vehicle during a no-notice Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 17, 2024. Air Mobility Command's Inspector General team conducted the no-notice NORI from July 16 - XX, during which the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and 141st ARW received same-day notification of the evaluation of the base's capability to perform as a nuclear support unit. Various capabilities at Fairchild AFB enable units to generate and provide, when directed, specially trained and equipped KC-135 aircrews to conduct critical air refueling of U.S. Strategic Command-assigned strategic bombers and command and control aircraft. No-notice inspections validate that Airmen at Fairchild AFB are always postured and ready with a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. No-notice and limited-notice operational readiness assessments and inspections directly support the plans unveiled by senior Department of the Air Force leaders as the force reoptimizes for Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 15:27
    Photo ID: 8536646
    VIRIN: 240717-F-YI652-1033
    Resolution: 4065x2659
    Size: 938.29 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild AFB Conducts No-Notice Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild AFB Conducts No-Notice Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection
    Fairchild AFB Conducts No-Notice Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection
    Fairchild AFB Conducts No-Notice Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Air Mobility Command
    Aircrew
    Washington
    Fairchild
    Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download