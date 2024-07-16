Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Protecting warfighters: Navy hosts summit on blast overpressure safety [Image 4 of 4]

    Protecting warfighters: Navy hosts summit on blast overpressure safety

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Jena Brunson, an industrial hygienist with the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) addresses the audience during a Blast Over Pressure (BOP) meeting on July 15, 2024, at the River’s Edge Community Center on Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia. Brunson is a part of the Navy’s Acquisition Technical Support Division (ATS), which serves as the subject matter experts and cognizant technical authority regarding the industrial hygiene aspects of blast overpressure hazard through systems lifecycle for the DON. (Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 15:11
    Photo ID: 8536591
    VIRIN: 240715-O-NJ594-4279
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 586.96 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protecting warfighters: Navy hosts summit on blast overpressure safety [Image 4 of 4], by Desmond Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Protecting warfighters: Navy hosts summit on blast overpressure safety
    Protecting warfighters: Navy hosts summit on blast overpressure safety
    Protecting warfighters: Navy hosts summit on blast overpressure safety
    Protecting warfighters: Navy hosts summit on blast overpressure safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Protecting warfighters: Navy hosts summit on blast overpressure safety

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ThisisNavyMedicine
    #NMCFHPC
    #BlastOverPressure #TBI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download