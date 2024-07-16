Protecting warfighters: Navy hosts summit on blast overpressure safety

Jena Brunson, an industrial hygienist with the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) addresses the audience during a Blast Over Pressure (BOP) meeting on July 15, 2024, at the River’s Edge Community Center on Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia. Brunson is a part of the Navy’s Acquisition Technical Support Division (ATS), which serves as the subject matter experts and cognizant technical authority regarding the industrial hygiene aspects of blast overpressure hazard through systems lifecycle for the DON. (Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

