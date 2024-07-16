Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod HC-144 aircrew performs emergency drop training

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod pilots aboard the HC-144 Ocean Sentry perform emergency drop training Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Nantucket Bay, Mass. The training flight was conducted to simulate dropping emergency equipment and lifesaving devices to vessels in distress or a person in the water. During the exercise, the crew members dropped the equipment to an auxiliary vessel. The Ocean Sentry is a medium-range, twin-engined turboprop aircraft used in the search-and-rescue and maritime patrol missions (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 15:14 Photo ID: 8536565 VIRIN: 240716-G-MJ422-1009 Resolution: 4000x2252 Size: 3.74 MB Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN