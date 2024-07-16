Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod HC-144 aircrew performs emergency drop training [Image 6 of 7]

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod pilots aboard the HC-144 Ocean Sentry perform emergency drop training Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Nantucket Bay, Mass. The training flight was conducted to simulate dropping emergency equipment and lifesaving devices to vessels in distress or a person in the water. During the exercise, the crew members dropped the equipment to an auxiliary vessel. The Ocean Sentry is a medium-range, twin-engined turboprop aircraft used in the search-and-rescue and maritime patrol missions (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie).

