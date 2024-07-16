Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walk Along [Image 2 of 2]

    Walk Along

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Nathaniel Arnold, a transportation specialist with the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, inspects a shipping container that is loaded on a trailer during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 16, 2024, at the Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Alabama. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 21:34
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, US
