Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Submarine Escape Surface Survival Training [Image 7 of 7]

    Submarine Escape Surface Survival Training

    CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Lauren Laughlin 

    Naval Submarine School

    U.S. Naval Submarine School students are put through surface survival training at the school’s Pressurized Submarine Escape Training facility as part of Basic Enlisted Submarine School, July 17, 2024.

    This training teaches the students what to expect on the surface of a body of water in the need of an emergency submarine escape.

    U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Laughlin

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 18:48
    Photo ID: 8534761
    VIRIN: 240717-N-KB946-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Escape Surface Survival Training [Image 7 of 7], by Lauren Laughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Submarine Escape Surface Survival Training
    Submarine Escape Surface Survival Training
    Submarine Escape Surface Survival Training
    Submarine Escape Surface Survival Training
    Submarine Escape Surface Survival Training
    Submarine Escape Surface Survival Training
    Submarine Escape Surface Survival Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Submarine School
    Submarine
    BESS
    AUKUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download