U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

MEDCoE had the opportunity to host retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregg Martin for a leader professional development session today at Blesse Auditorium.



Martin, who served on active duty for 36 years until May 2015, is combat veteran, Airborne-Ranger-Engineer qualified soldier and Army Strategist. He holds a Ph.D. and two masters degrees from MIT, master's degrees in national security strategy from both the Army and Naval war colleges and a bachelors degree from West Point.



He shared his story on being diagnosed with Bipolar disorder and his uphill battle toward recovery. After his presentation Martin answered numerous questions from an engaged audience or MEDCoE senior leaders. Martin also addressed 68X Behavioral Health Specialist and staff during a second professional development session.



His book, Bipolar General: My Forever War With Mental Illness, was published by the Naval Institute Press and sponsored by the Association of the U.S. Army on 15th September 2023.



Read more about his courageous story at https://www.generalgreggmartin.com/

