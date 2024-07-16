Munson Army Health Center, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College partnership keeps future leaders medically ready

Sgt. Melissa Cosby, a dental specialist assigned to Smith Dental Clinic, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, helps an incoming U.S. Army Command and General Staff College student complete dental readiness processing paperwork during an Army Medical Readiness Processing rodeo at the college, July 17. Cosby joined a team from Munson Army Health Center helping incoming students complete any medical readiness processing requirements ahead of the class start date.
|07.17.2024
|07.17.2024 17:06
|8534589
|240717-O-OT285-2922
|2297x1838
|856.34 KB
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|2
|0
