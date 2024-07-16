Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Munson Army Health Center, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College partnership keeps future leaders medically ready [Image 3 of 3]

    Munson Army Health Center, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College partnership keeps future leaders medically ready

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Sgt. Melissa Cosby, a dental specialist assigned to Smith Dental Clinic, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, helps an incoming U.S. Army Command and General Staff College student complete dental readiness processing paperwork during an Army Medical Readiness Processing rodeo at the college, July 17. Cosby joined a team from Munson Army Health Center helping incoming students complete any medical readiness processing requirements ahead of the class start date.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 17:06
    Photo ID: 8534589
    VIRIN: 240717-O-OT285-2922
    Resolution: 2297x1838
    Size: 856.34 KB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Munson Army Health Center, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College partnership keeps future leaders medically ready [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Munson Army Health Center, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College partnership keeps future leaders medically ready
    Munson Army Health Center, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College partnership keeps future leaders medically ready
    Munson Army Health Center, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College partnership keeps future leaders medically ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Munson Army Health Center, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College partnership keeps future leaders medically ready

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    Munson Army Health Center

    68E Dental Specialist

    TAGS

    Army
    MEDCOM
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download