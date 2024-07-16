Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 11 of 11]

    81st Mission Support Group Change of Command

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    Airmen, leaders and community partners sing the Air Force song during the 81st Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 12, 2024. Col. Jayson Cabell, 81st MSG incoming commander, assumed command from Col. Chad Gemeinhardt, 81st MSG outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

