    U.S. Mint and Marine Corps Heritage Foundation Unveil the New Trio of Marine Corps Commemorative Coins

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    The new trio of commemorative coins dedicated to the 250-year anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps stand on display after the U.S. Mint unveiling at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Virginia, July 17, 2024. The coins are a testament to the courage, sacrifice and dedication of all Marines, ensuring that their stories will be remembered and celebrated. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

