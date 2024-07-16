Walker assumes command of the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Lt. Col. Scott Walker, the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, assumes command of the 124th AMXS during an assumtion of command ceremony June 9, 2024 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Formerly, Walker was the 124th Fighter Wing executive officer and commander of the 124th FW staff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

