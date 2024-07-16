Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walker assumes command of the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 2 of 3]

    Walker assumes command of the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Scott Walker, the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, assumes command of the 124th AMXS during an assumtion of command ceremony June 9, 2024 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Formerly, Walker was the 124th Fighter Wing executive officer and commander of the 124th FW staff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 13:31
    Photo ID: 8534072
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-IM874-1038
    Resolution: 5779x3853
    Size: 13.94 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walker assumes command of the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walker assumes command of the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Walker assumes command of the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Walker assumes command of the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assumption of command
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Lt Col Scott Walker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download