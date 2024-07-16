Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Company Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    Headquarters Company Change of Command

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Captain William Bomchill relinquished command of base Marines to Capt. Elizabeth Kemp during Headquarters Company (HQCO) Change of Command located at the Fitness Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on July 12

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
