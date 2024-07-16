190th Engineer Battalion NVG Familiarization and Night Ruck

Soldiers assigned to the 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct an After Action Report after a ruck march at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 15, 2024. Familiarity with NVG equipment during a ruck is crucial for soldiers to maintain situational awareness and perform tasks accurately in darkness, enhancing operational efficiency and safety. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera)
