    190th Engineer Battalion NVG Familiarization and Night Ruck [Image 9 of 9]

    190th Engineer Battalion NVG Familiarization and Night Ruck

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct an After Action Report after a ruck march at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 15, 2024. Familiarity with NVG equipment during a ruck is crucial for soldiers to maintain situational awareness and perform tasks accurately in darkness, enhancing operational efficiency and safety. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 10:06
    Photo ID: 8533493
    VIRIN: 240715-Z-LY563-1447
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.56 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 190th Engineer Battalion NVG Familiarization and Night Ruck [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    Siempre Presente
    Annual Training 2024
    Courage Commitment Competence
    Make it Challenging

