Master-at-Arms Seaman Dawson Reed assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) responds to a simulated active shooter scenario during a security drill conducted as part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2024 (CP24) at CFAS July 17, 2024. CP24 is an annual exercise designed to evaluate the readiness and response capabilities of fleet and installation security programs against all types of real-world threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP