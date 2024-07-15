Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Citadel Pacific 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Citadel Pacific 2024

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms Seaman Dawson Reed assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) responds to a simulated active shooter scenario during a security drill conducted as part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2024 (CP24) at CFAS July 17, 2024. CP24 is an annual exercise designed to evaluate the readiness and response capabilities of fleet and installation security programs against all types of real-world threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 01:52
    Photo ID: 8532960
    VIRIN: 240717-N-II719-1081
    Resolution: 4851x3234
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Pacific 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Citadel Pacific 2024
    Citadel Pacific 2024
    Citadel Pacific 2024
    Citadel Pacific 2024
    Citadel Pacific 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    MA
    citadel
    CP24:
    activeshooterdrill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download