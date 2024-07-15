German, U.S. armed forces launch HIMARS for Arctic Defender

U.S. Army Soldiers load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) onto a German Air Force A400M Atlas during exercise Arctic Defender 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 15, 2024. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise that provides a unique opportunity to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases and is part of several exercises under Pacific Skies 24. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

