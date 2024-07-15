Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German, U.S. armed forces launch HIMARS for Arctic Defender [Image 2 of 5]

    German, U.S. armed forces launch HIMARS for Arctic Defender

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Army Soldiers load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) onto a German Air Force A400M Atlas during exercise Arctic Defender 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 15, 2024. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise that provides a unique opportunity to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases and is part of several exercises under Pacific Skies 24. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    German Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Arctic Defender

