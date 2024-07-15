Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve visits HRC [Image 20 of 20]

    15th Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve visits HRC

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Maria McClure    

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Gergory Betty, the 15th Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve, visited the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, U.S. Human Resources Command, July 12. His visit started with physical training with RPMD staff followed by a capabilities briefing provided by RPMD senior leaders, awards presentations and office calls with Brig. Gen Peggy McManus, HRC deputy commanding general and director of RPMD; and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Atkinson, HRC senior enlisted adviser. Betty took the reins as senior enlisted adviser of the Army Reserve from Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo May 3 during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Liberty, N.C. Prior to this selection, Betty served as the senior enlisted adviser to deputy commanding general (U.S. Army Reserve) of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 16:04
    Photo ID: 8532098
    VIRIN: 240712-A-NU390-1827
    Resolution: 3702x2468
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
