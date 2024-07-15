Command Sgt. Maj. Gergory Betty, the 15th Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve, visited the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, U.S. Human Resources Command, July 12. His visit started with physical training with RPMD staff followed by a capabilities briefing provided by RPMD senior leaders, awards presentations and office calls with Brig. Gen Peggy McManus, HRC deputy commanding general and director of RPMD; and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Atkinson, HRC senior enlisted adviser. Betty took the reins as senior enlisted adviser of the Army Reserve from Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo May 3 during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Liberty, N.C. Prior to this selection, Betty served as the senior enlisted adviser to deputy commanding general (U.S. Army Reserve) of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 16:04 Photo ID: 8532098 VIRIN: 240712-A-NU390-1827 Resolution: 3702x2468 Size: 5.24 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve visits HRC [Image 20 of 20], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.