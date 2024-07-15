Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspector General Inspections earns Air Force Reserve Command Award

    Inspector General Inspections earns Air Force Reserve Command Award

    KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing

    Devon Burton, director of the 403rd Wing Inspector General Inspections program, earned the Air Force Reserve Command Lt. Gen. Howard W. Leaf Award in Civilian Category II B. Burton, an Air Reserve Technician, or a full-time civilian employed who is also a lieutenant colonel and pilot in the Air Force Reserve, attributes her success to the IGI team and leadership support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 11:30
    Photo ID: 8531410
    VIRIN: 240319-F-IL418-1025
    Resolution: 5527x3948
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspector General Inspections earns Air Force Reserve Command Award, by Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    403rd Wing
    Ready Now
    Transforming for the Future
    Inspector General Inspections

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download