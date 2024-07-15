Devon Burton, director of the 403rd Wing Inspector General Inspections program, earned the Air Force Reserve Command Lt. Gen. Howard W. Leaf Award in Civilian Category II B. Burton, an Air Reserve Technician, or a full-time civilian employed who is also a lieutenant colonel and pilot in the Air Force Reserve, attributes her success to the IGI team and leadership support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 11:30 Photo ID: 8531410 VIRIN: 240319-F-IL418-1025 Resolution: 5527x3948 Size: 1.47 MB Location: KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inspector General Inspections earns Air Force Reserve Command Award, by Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.