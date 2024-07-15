Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toys for Tots at New England District 2023

    Toys for Tots at New England District 2023

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Linnea Shirley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Lt. Col. David MacPhail with the Toys for Tots donations from the New England District team.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:48
    Photo ID: 8531220
    VIRIN: 231229-A-WY275-4553
    Resolution: 2048x1386
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Toys for Tots at New England District 2023, by Linnea Shirley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community service
    USACE
    Toys for Tots
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    New England District

