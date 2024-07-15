Date Taken: 12.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:48 Photo ID: 8531220 VIRIN: 231229-A-WY275-4553 Resolution: 2048x1386 Size: 1.35 MB Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Toys for Tots at New England District 2023, by Linnea Shirley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.