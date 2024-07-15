Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District holds another successful Toys for Tots Drive

    Toys for Tots at New England District 2023

    Lt. Col. David MacPhail with the Toys for Tots donations from the New England District

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Story by AnnMarie Harvie 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    The New England District team once again demonstrated their soft spot for children in need by donating new, unwrapped toys during the annual Toys for Tots toy drive. This year marks 26 years that the New England District has participated in the U.S. Marine-sponsored event.

    This year, New England District team members donated 190 toys – 15 more than last year.

    Olivia Beaulieu headed up the toy drive at Concord Park and coordinated with the U.S. Marines to pick up the toys. Ann Murphy Adley and Mo Serdinia assisted Beaulieu during the toy drive.

    The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of the holidays and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District is proud of its long partnership with the U.S. Marines in achieving this very important mission.

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 11:11
    Story ID: 476302
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Toys for Tots at New England District 2023

    USACE
    Toys for Tots
    community outreach
    New England District

