The New England District team once again demonstrated their soft spot for children in need by donating new, unwrapped toys during the annual Toys for Tots toy drive. This year marks 26 years that the New England District has participated in the U.S. Marine-sponsored event.



This year, New England District team members donated 190 toys – 15 more than last year.



Olivia Beaulieu headed up the toy drive at Concord Park and coordinated with the U.S. Marines to pick up the toys. Ann Murphy Adley and Mo Serdinia assisted Beaulieu during the toy drive.



The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of the holidays and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District is proud of its long partnership with the U.S. Marines in achieving this very important mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 11:11 Story ID: 476302 Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, District holds another successful Toys for Tots Drive, by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.