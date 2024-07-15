Weasel of the Week: 20th Force Support Squadron

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luca Tsikalas, 20th Force Support Squadron readiness technician, poses for a Weasel of the Week portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 20, 2024. Weasel of the Week is a 20th Fighter Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. Tsikalas is responsible for ensuring compliance with 23 Commander's programs along with providing leadership guidance on the Air Force Force Generation Model initiative. His duties include managing deployment operations, providing contingency training, managing $200 thousand in War Reserve Material and supervising 43 Unit Type Codes that include 20th Mission Support Group and 20th Force Support Squadron personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

