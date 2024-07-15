Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weasel of the Week: 20th Force Support Squadron

    Weasel of the Week: 20th Force Support Squadron

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luca Tsikalas, 20th Force Support Squadron readiness technician, poses for a Weasel of the Week portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 20, 2024. Weasel of the Week is a 20th Fighter Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. Tsikalas is responsible for ensuring compliance with 23 Commander's programs along with providing leadership guidance on the Air Force Force Generation Model initiative. His duties include managing deployment operations, providing contingency training, managing $200 thousand in War Reserve Material and supervising 43 Unit Type Codes that include 20th Mission Support Group and 20th Force Support Squadron personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:42
    Photo ID: 8531092
    VIRIN: 240620-F-HO927-1021
    Resolution: 5454x3629
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weasel of the Week: 20th Force Support Squadron, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    20th FSS
    20th FW
    Weasel of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download