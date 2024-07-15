Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) transits the Gulf of Thailand [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) transits the Gulf of Thailand

    AT SEA

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) transits the Gulf of Thailand during routine operations, July 15, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 03:19
    Location: AT SEA
