U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) transits the Gulf of Thailand during routine operations, July 15, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 03:19
|Photo ID:
|8530876
|VIRIN:
|240715-N-PH222-3017
|Resolution:
|6606x4404
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
