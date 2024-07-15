Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz Marines participate in the Kålaguak Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Camp Blaz Marines participate in the Kålaguak Memorial Ceremony

    BARIGåDA, GUAM

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan West, Headquarters Company commander of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, a Kentucky native; U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Phillip Sandifer, Headquarters Company first sergeant of MCB Camp Blaz, a German native; and other service members attend the Kålaguak memorial in Barigåda, Guam, July 12, 2024. Tiyan, Barigåda was the site where the Imperial Japanese Forces forced the CHamoru population to build an airstrip. This memorial service is one of many held across the island to commemorate the 80th liberation of Guam during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 00:01
    Location: BARIGåDA, GU
    Guam
    USMC
    Indo-Pacific
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Barigåda
    Kålguak Memorial

