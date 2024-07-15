U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan West, Headquarters Company commander of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, a Kentucky native; U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Phillip Sandifer, Headquarters Company first sergeant of MCB Camp Blaz, a German native; and other service members attend the Kålaguak memorial in Barigåda, Guam, July 12, 2024. Tiyan, Barigåda was the site where the Imperial Japanese Forces forced the CHamoru population to build an airstrip. This memorial service is one of many held across the island to commemorate the 80th liberation of Guam during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 00:01 Photo ID: 8530712 VIRIN: 240712-M-UG963-1037 Resolution: 3063x2042 Size: 701.63 KB Location: BARIGåDA, GU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Blaz Marines participate in the Kålaguak Memorial Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Afton Smiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.