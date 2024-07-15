Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Lenny Visits DDPH During RIMPAC 2024

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Aloha! Anthony Kalā, Avangalein Kalā, and Micah Lopes, welcome Logistics Lenny to DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor (DDPH) during the Rim of Pacific 2024 exercise on July 15, 2024. The team at DDPH is working hard to get supplies out to the ships participating in the exercise while also supporting their regular customers. The Defense Logistics Agency is behind the scenes supporting the USCG and other other services participating in RIMPAC with thousands of items including medical supplies so they can focus on their training. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency) #RIMPAC2024

