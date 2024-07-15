Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Naval Construction Regiment deconstructs following ENDEX of HADR [Image 1 of 2]

    7th Naval Construction Regiment deconstructs following ENDEX of HADR

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Iain Page 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Joseph Gonyaw, 7th Naval Construction Regiment, deconstructs the base of the Hawaii Emergency Medical Facility in support of 1st NCR at Ford Island, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (2024), July 15. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Iain Page)

