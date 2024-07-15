USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth C. Barrows, flight chief of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, leads the performance at the Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024 in Antwerpen, Belgium, June 5, 2024. The theme for BeDIT 2024 this year was “International Cooperation, Essential for Freedom,” highlighting the efforts within the European Union and NATO to ensure security, liberty, and maintain the freedom of the people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

