Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024 [Image 10 of 13]

    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth C. Barrows, flight chief of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, leads the performance at the Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024 in Antwerpen, Belgium, June 5, 2024. The theme for BeDIT 2024 this year was “International Cooperation, Essential for Freedom,” highlighting the efforts within the European Union and NATO to ensure security, liberty, and maintain the freedom of the people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 15:37
    Photo ID: 8530035
    VIRIN: 240605-F-TO650-1334
    Resolution: 7426x4951
    Size: 22.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Drill Team
    JBAB
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Belgium Defence International Tattoo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download