U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Eyan Z. Smith, Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, practices a rifle toss before performing with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team at the Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024 in Brussels, Belgium, June 8, 2024. The theme for BeDIT 2024 this year was “International Cooperation, Essential for Liberty,” highlighting the efforts within the European Union and NATO to ensure security, liberty, and freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 15:37 Photo ID: 8530029 VIRIN: 240608-F-TO650-1288 Resolution: 5938x3951 Size: 11.81 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.