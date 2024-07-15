On 1 May 2024, the Coast Guard’s last MH-65D Dolphin helicopter landed at Aviation Logistics Center (ALC). This marks the culmination of the Coast Guard’s upgrade of the Dolphin fleet from the D variant to the digitally and structurally enhanced E variant. CG-6589 was stationed in Kodiak, Alaska before being flown across the country to ALC. The Delta variants flew 440,217 hours, completed 29,122 Search and Rescue sorties and rescued 6300 people.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 14:10 Photo ID: 8529813 VIRIN: 240501-G-ID688-2458 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 30.66 MB Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard's Last MH-65D Dolphin Lands at ALC, Completing Fleet-Wide Upgrade to Enhanced E Variant [Image 5 of 5], by Missy Mimlitsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.