Coast Guard's Last MH-65D Dolphin Lands at ALC, Completing Fleet-Wide Upgrade to Enhanced E Variant

On 1 May 2024, the Coast Guard’s last MH-65D Dolphin helicopter landed at Aviation Logistics Center (ALC). This marks the culmination of the Coast Guard’s upgrade of the Dolphin fleet from the D variant to the digitally and structurally enhanced E variant. CG-6589 was stationed in Kodiak, Alaska before being flown across the country to ALC. The Delta variants flew 440,217 hours, completed 29,122 Search and Rescue sorties and rescued 6300 people.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 14:10
|Photo ID:
|8529813
|VIRIN:
|240501-G-ID688-2458
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.66 MB
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
