U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment (2-211 AVN), 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, congratulate 1st Lt. Zachary Tinao-Rabelliza, incoming commander, during the change of command ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, July 14, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of command by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 00:19 Photo ID: 8528815 VIRIN: 240714-Z-YZ862-1039 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.28 MB Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii’s 2-211th Aviation General Support Battalion Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.