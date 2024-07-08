U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment (2-211 AVN), 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, congratulate 1st Lt. Zachary Tinao-Rabelliza, incoming commander, during the change of command ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, July 14, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of command by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 00:19
|Photo ID:
|8528815
|VIRIN:
|240714-Z-YZ862-1039
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.28 MB
|Location:
|KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii’s 2-211th Aviation General Support Battalion Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
