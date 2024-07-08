Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii’s 2-211th Aviation General Support Battalion Change of Command [Image 14 of 14]

    Hawaii’s 2-211th Aviation General Support Battalion Change of Command

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment (2-211 AVN), 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, congratulate 1st Lt. Zachary Tinao-Rabelliza, incoming commander, during the change of command ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, July 14, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of command by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 00:19
    Photo ID: 8528815
    VIRIN: 240714-Z-YZ862-1039
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.28 MB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii’s 2-211th Aviation General Support Battalion Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Change of Command
    HIARNG
    USINDOPACOM
    2-211 AVN

