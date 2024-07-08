Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer HT Welding [Image 3 of 4]

    Boxer HT Welding

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Oscar Arroyo, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Houston, welds beads onto aluminum sheet metal in the hull maintenance technician shop as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, July 12, 2024. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

