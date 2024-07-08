29th Infantry Division Soldiers Commemorate the Liberation of Vern-sur-Seiche

Maj. Gen. Joseph DiNonno, Commanding General, 29th Infantry Division and 29th Infantry Division Soldiers honor the sacrifices made by 29th Infantry Division Soldiers and their French allies, June 8, 2024, at Vern-sur-Seiche, France with a formation and a speech by DiNonno in the courtyard of the “Monument to the Soldiers who Died for France.”



DiNonno and the 29th Infantry Division Soldiers march with Mayor Stephane Labbé and his municipal leaders, a local marching band, fire fighters, policemen, French soldiers and members of the community.

