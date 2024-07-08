Army 1st Lt. Cienna Jordan, right, and Air Force Capt. Katie Mueller battle for a ball during the 2024-Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championships held in conjunction with the San Diego Surfers Women’s Rugby Club 7’s Tournament in San Diego, Calif. from July 12. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2024 01:42
|Photo ID:
|8527521
|VIRIN:
|240712-D-DB155-1007
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
