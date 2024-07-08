Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The ESL Hosts a Tour in Sydney

    The ESL Hosts a Tour in Sydney

    SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SYDNEY (July 1, 2024) – Tour guests pose for a group photo on the flight deck of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) while the ship is moored at HMAS Kuttabul, July 1. Sydney is the third port visit for Emory S. Land since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

