Rear Adm. Nicholas Homan, commander, Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific (FIWCPAC), left, and Rear Adm. Michael Vernazza, former commander, FIWCPAC, cut a cake during the FIWCPAC change of command ceremony at the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Boathouse, July 12, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 21:04
|Photo ID:
|8527275
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-TT639-1325
|Resolution:
|5440x3886
|Size:
|963.95 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT