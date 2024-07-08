Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific Change of Command [Image 14 of 14]

    Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific Change of Command

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Rear Adm. Nicholas Homan, commander, Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific (FIWCPAC), left, and Rear Adm. Michael Vernazza, former commander, FIWCPAC, cut a cake during the FIWCPAC change of command ceremony at the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Boathouse, July 12, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 21:04
    Photo ID: 8527275
    VIRIN: 240712-N-TT639-1325
    Resolution: 5440x3886
    Size: 963.95 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPACFLT
    IO
    IW
    FIWCPAC

